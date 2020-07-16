1/1
Shelby J. Dufrene
Shelby J. Dufrene, 89, a native and resident of Des Allemands, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, at Des Allemands Baptist Church. Religious services will be at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Sunset Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughters, Beverly Morgan (Ryck), Romona Adams (Lionel), Carlette Dufrene (Ricky); grandchildren, Dawn Robert (Broozer), Jason Adams (Candy), Roddy Adams (Jessica) Lynell Danos (Jonathan), and Kim Candies (Tim); 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Hector Dufrene Jr. and Elvin Dufrene.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Theresa Dufrene; son, Steve Dufrene; granddaughter, Melissa Dufrene; parents, Hector Sr. and Eunice Dufrene; brothers, Elmond Sr., Norman Sr., Vanisse Sr. and Leo Dufrene; and sisters, Ella Candies, Rose Wiggins and Leona Sandidge.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Des Allemands Baptist Church
JUL
17
Service
11:00 AM
Des Allemands Baptist Church
JUL
17
Burial
Sunset Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
