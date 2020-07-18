1/1
Shelia Ann (Barilleaux) Pepper
Shelia Ann Barilleaux Pepper, 56, of New Orleans, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born on Sept. 18, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Eunice (Dottie) LaCombe Barilleaux and Eugene (Tootsie Boy) Barilleaux Jr.

Shelia is survived by her daughters, Julie Barilleaux Verdin, Leslie Pepper Naquin, and Gina Pepper; and six grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother, Donald (Donnie) Barilleaux; and sisters, Jean Ann Barilleaux Aucoin (Lenny) and Tina Barilleaux Couvillion.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Vincent Norman Barilleaux and Dan Barilleaux.

A private memorial will be held at a late date.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
