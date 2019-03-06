|
|
Shelia B. Toups, 66, a native of Algiers and a resident of Gheens, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Lindel Paul Toups Jr.; daughter, April MacMurtrie (Timothy); mother, Gladys Matherne; grandchildren, Dillon, Chelsey, Carley, and Trista and Benn; great-grandchildren, Kaiya, Mylie, Chason, Maiya, and Averie and Holden; brothers, Chris and Anthony Bourg; and sisters, Karen Davis and Melodie Matherne.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lindel Toups Sr.; father, Austin Bourg; brother, Lee J. Matherne; and sisters, Christine and Elaine Bourg.
In lieu of flowers, donations to .
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019