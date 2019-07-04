|
|
Shelia Pierre Barre departed this life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 68, a native and resident of Edgard, Louisiana, and a resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 6 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 152 E. Sixth Street in Edgard.
Interment will be private.
Shelia is survived by her daughter, Jer-Non Barre (Glenn); sons Shane Byrd (Nashala) and Kayuan Byrd (Tonofaya); sisters Sarah Hayes, Mona Ellison and Cindy Phillips (Reggie); brothers Alvin Pierre, Cornel Pierre and David Pierre; six grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Cornel Pierre, and sister Cathy Joseph.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 4 to July 5, 2019