Shelley Ann Cunningham, 45, of Houma, passed away on March 3, 2019.
A private service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, Carter and Jacen LaBouve; grandmother, Eunice Bonvillain; siblings, Ian Patrick Cunningham, Ryan Dolan Cunningham, and Courtney C. Cunningham; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Craig Charles Cunningham and Charlotte Bonvillain Ayo; grandfathers, Manny Bonvillain and Charles Cunningham; and grandmother, Joyce Guidry Cunningham.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019