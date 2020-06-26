Shelly Bourg Thomas
Shelly Bourg Thomas, 33, a native and resident Raceland, born on May 21, 1987 passed away on June 23, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 29 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano from 4 until 9 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral parlor at 7 p.m., with cremation and burial at a later date.

Ms. Shelly is survived by her children, Bre'azia Lashay Bourg, Mark Anthony Thomas, Jr., Anna-lasia Mae Thomas and Kae-lynn Rose Thomas; father, Douglas Bourg Sr.; stepmother, Bridgette Bourg; siblings, Douglas Bourg, Jr. and Brandy Bourg; half-sister, Marie Earls; and step-brothers, Steven, Jr. and Johnny Morris.

Ms. Thomas was preceded in death by her mother, Belinda Barrilleaux; and grandparents, Steven Bourg, Sr. and Yvonne Bourg, Leon "Sonny" Barrilleaux, Sr. and Anna Lee Barrilleaux.

Shelly loved her children with all her heart.

Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
