Shelly Bourg Thomas, 33, a native and resident Raceland, born on May 21, 1987 passed away on June 23, 2020.



A visitation will be held on Monday, June 29 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano from 4 until 9 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral parlor at 7 p.m., with cremation and burial at a later date.



Ms. Shelly is survived by her children, Bre'azia Lashay Bourg, Mark Anthony Thomas, Jr., Anna-lasia Mae Thomas and Kae-lynn Rose Thomas; father, Douglas Bourg Sr.; stepmother, Bridgette Bourg; siblings, Douglas Bourg, Jr. and Brandy Bourg; half-sister, Marie Earls; and step-brothers, Steven, Jr. and Johnny Morris.



Ms. Thomas was preceded in death by her mother, Belinda Barrilleaux; and grandparents, Steven Bourg, Sr. and Yvonne Bourg, Leon "Sonny" Barrilleaux, Sr. and Anna Lee Barrilleaux.



Shelly loved her children with all her heart.



Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.



