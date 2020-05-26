|
|
Shelly Trosclair, a 55 year old Larose native, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Due to current regulations surrounding COVID, a memorial will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her children, Avada Trosclair and Jared Gaspard; siblings Rowdy Trosclair, Tammie Cheramie, and Kenneth Trosclair; numerous nieces and nephews who she loved and cared for like her own; and her partner of twelve years, Jerry Taylor.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sherry Vizier Trosclair; and father, Dennis Trosclair.
She was a cook offshore and in restaurants for many years. She loved to paint, craft, and treasure hunt, but her favorite past time was gardening.
Shelly did not have much in terms of wealth or possessions in her all too short life, but she shared what she had with anyone who asked or who she felt needed it more. She loved her family and friends fully and completely. Her dedication to her family earned her the nickname "Ms. Make It Happen." She lived by her motto that "it's not about what people do to you; it's about what you do to people." She was one of a kind. She will be missed by those who loved her.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020