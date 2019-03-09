|
Shelton Peter Mahler, 68, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 11 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux and from 8 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Shelton is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sandra Boudreaux Mahler; daughters, Shannon M. Talbot and husband, Jeremi, Angelle Mahler, and Michelle Loupe and husband, L. J.; grandchildren, Sydney Knoblock, Sophie Knoblock, Landen Loupe and Libby Loupe; father, David Mahler; and siblings, Sandy Sandlin, Ricky Mahler and Douglas Mahler.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nolia Rodrigue Mahler; and brother, Floyd Mahler.
He was a great husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend who provided for his family and others. He loved taking care of his beloved Sandra, checking in on his girls, working in his yard, going camping and spending time in New Orleans. He also loved to spend time with his family any chance he got.
Shelton will be missed by all who love him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019