Sherrell Detiveaux

Sherrell "Joe" Detiveaux, 70, of Odessa, Texas, went to be with his Savior on Aug. 22, 2020.



Joe was born on Dec. 14, 1949, to Rufus Detiveaux and Gersie Gautreaux Detiveaux in Houma. He was the oldest of eight children. His hobbies included aviation, ham radios, and contributing his extensive knowledge of electronics and networking any way he could.



Joe was the president of the West Texas Amateur Radio Club, a member of the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities in Odessa, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #8773, member of the American Legion Earl S. Bailey Post 430, and an active parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 38 years, Victoria; sons, Christopher and wife, Angela, and their three boys, Christopher Jr., Joshua, and Jacob; Shawn and his son Shawn Jr. and wife, Madison; daughters, Jessica Githens and husband, Eric, and their three boys, Ronnie, Ryan, and Evan; Sarah Clanton and husband, Barrett, and their son, Phineas and daughter, Jetta; Leah Christesson and husband, Michael, and their daughter, Kate; and Karen Arriola and husband, Austin, and their daughters Emma and Arabella, and son, Grayson.



He was also survived by brothers Clark, Doyle, Timothy, Philip, and George; sisters, Cindy Horton and Lisa Donnelly; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.



There will be a rosary at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 6 pm. Memorial mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's at 11 am on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Catholic Charities of Odessa or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.



