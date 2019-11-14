Home

Sherrill Fanguy Benoit

Sherrill Fanguy Benoit Obituary
Sherrill Fanguy Benoit, 87, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Falgout Funeral Home in Houma, and from 8 a.m. until service time on Monday, Nov. 18, with a prayer service at 11 a.m., burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Benoit; children, Everett Miller Jr. (Lydia) and Dana Cooley (John Sr.); grandchildren, Everett Miller III, John Cooley Jr., Blake Cooley, and Dylan Miller; and great-grandchildren, Hailey Cooley, Hannah Cooley, and Brielle Miller.

She was preceded in death by her children, Tyler Miller; and two infants; parents, Paul and Blanche Fanguy; and sister, Marilyn Babin.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
