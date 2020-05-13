|
Sheryl Denise Trahan Leaber, 52, passed away at 5 a.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was a native of Morgan City and a resident of Houma.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, May 16, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Sheryl is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Robert Leaber III; children, James Leaber, Andrew Leaber, Gordon Leaber and Benjamin Leaber; mother, Phyllis Dugas; brothers, Barry Trahan, Evan Trahan; and sisters, Leah Gautreaux and husband Kenward, and Paula Green and husband Todd.
She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvyne Trahan; and grandparents, Felix and Anna Dugas, and Elie and Mabel "Mimi" Trahan.
Sheryl was dedicated first and foremost to her family; most especially her children and her loving husband Bobby, whom her life would not be complete without.
One of Sheryl's favorite activities was baking cookies with her family. She was involved with the Mothers of Multiples Club, Vandebilt Mother's Club and as a volunteer at St. Francis de Sales Elementary School.
She was involved in many of her children's activities such as band and soccer; she was especially a swim mom who spent many years with her children in the Bayou Black Tarpons Swim Club. Sheryl enjoyed camping and the many trips to Disney World over the years.
She was a graduate of Nicholls State University in 1997 with a bachelor's of science degree in General Family and Consumer Sciences – Social Services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2020