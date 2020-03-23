Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirlene Theriot Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirlene Theriot Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirlene Theriot Cooper Obituary
Shirlene Theriot Cooper, 74, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was a native and resident of Houma.

The Rev. Clyde Mahler, her dear friend, will conduct a private graveside service on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Shirlene is survived by her devoted husband, Philip J. Cooper; daughter, Dr. Catherine Cooper Katzenmeyer and husband, Dr. Kevin Katzenmeyer; grandsons, William Cooper Katzenmeyer and Benjamin Philip Katzenmeyer; brother, Ronnie Theriot; and sister, Catherine Medal and husband, Louis; and sister-in-law, Becky Theriot.

She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice Cuneo Theriot and Eustis Theriot; brothers, Gail Theriot and Julius Theriot; and nephews, Jerome Theriot and Mark Theriot.

Shirlene graduated from Terrebonne High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Education at the University of Louisiana. She received her master's degree, plus 30 post-graduate hours in administration and supervision. She also received a certification as a second language specialist and as a supervising teacher from Nicholls State University.

She was a teacher, master teacher, assistant principal and principal in the Terrebonne Parish Public School System for over 40 years. She was voted Teacher of the Year by her peers at Mulberry Elementary School in 1994-1995. Upon her retirement from the Terrebonne Parish School System, she became principal of Maria Immacolata Catholic School.

Shirlene was a passionate educator who advocated for the needs and dignity of all children. Her mantra was to treat all children with compassion and to listen to their concerns with empathetic ears. It was her daily goals to have children feel respected, cherished and important.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where she attended services regularly. She was a devout Catholic. She strongly believed in the power of prayer and prayed regularly for the intentions of many people.

Shirlene cherished every moment as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially in Grand Isle, walking in the neighborhood with her husband, reading, working in her garden, cross stitching, cooking and creating a happy home.

Shirlene will be remembered for her strong moral integrity, acts of kindness to others, optimistic attitude, the Christian principles by which she lived and her unwavering devotion to her family and friends. She will be sorely missed by the many whose lives she touched with her sweet, gentle nature.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with the limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mrs. Cooper will be held privately by the immediate family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now