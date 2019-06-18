|
Shirley Alleman Westerman, 75, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 at St. John the Evangelist in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Michael Westerman, Carman Westerman and companion Mark, Ronnie Westerman and wife Trischa and Rhonda Naquin and husband Scott; 15 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, siblings Wilson Alleman Jr. and wife Darlene, Harold Alleman and wife Audrey, Farrell Alleman and wife Wanda, Christopher Alleman and wife Chantel, Carol Delaune and husband Harold and Dora David and husband Carey; and sister-in-law, Emelia Alleman.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ridley Westerman; parents, Wilson "Black" Alleman Sr. and Rita Rivere Alleman; siblings, Charles "C.J." Alleman and Lorraine Alleman; two grandchildren, Jonathan Besson and Chasity Besson; and one great-grandchild, Kaelyn-Blayre Westerman.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 18 to June 19, 2019