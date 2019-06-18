Home

POWERED BY

Services
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd. P.O. Box 470
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Westerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Alleman Westerman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Alleman Westerman Obituary
Shirley Alleman Westerman, 75, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 at St. John the Evangelist in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Michael Westerman, Carman Westerman and companion Mark, Ronnie Westerman and wife Trischa and Rhonda Naquin and husband Scott; 15 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, siblings Wilson Alleman Jr. and wife Darlene, Harold Alleman and wife Audrey, Farrell Alleman and wife Wanda, Christopher Alleman and wife Chantel, Carol Delaune and husband Harold and Dora David and husband Carey; and sister-in-law, Emelia Alleman.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ridley Westerman; parents, Wilson "Black" Alleman Sr. and Rita Rivere Alleman; siblings, Charles "C.J." Alleman and Lorraine Alleman; two grandchildren, Jonathan Besson and Chasity Besson; and one great-grandchild, Kaelyn-Blayre Westerman.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now