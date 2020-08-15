Shirley Ann Leger Savoie Applewhite, 78, a native of Iota, La., and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.



A private service was held in her memory followed by entombment in St. Francis Cemetery No.2, in Houma. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her family hopes to have a celebration of life for her for extended family and friends at a later date.



She is survived by her children, Lena Renee Guidroz (Paul), Michele Savoie-Shevlin (Steve), Walter Paul Applewhite (Monica), Jerry Maxon Applewhite Jr., and Vernon Wayne Applewhite; grandchildren, Whitney Applewhite, Blake Pepper, Dylan Pepper, Victoria Shirley, Ashton Shirley, Kyle Shevlin, and Callie Shevlin; great-grandchildren, Natasia Shevlin, Aubrianna Shevlin, Bentley Shevlin and Wyatt Grayson.



She is also survived by her sisters, Paulette Leger Richard and wife Betty Gullett, and Wanda Myers; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband's, Harold Patrick Savoie and Jerry Maxon Applewhite Sr.; and brothers, Shelton Paul Leger and Willard Joseph Leger.



Shirley worked for many years as an admissions clerk at the previously named South Louisiana Medical Center in Houma. She was artistically creative and produced beautiful works in crocheting, painting, sewing, crafting and dolls. She embraced volunteerism heartily, selflessly offering her time to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the local food bank, and many other charitable organizations. Most of all, she was a devoted wife and mother who loved her children unconditionally. She will be remembered for her warm smile, her wit and kind and generous heart. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park is in charge of the arrangements.



