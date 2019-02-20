|
|
Shirley "Hazel" Ann Thibodeaux Gautreaux, 81, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 6:41 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
A memorial service will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Bayou Blue, with Mass beginning at 11 a.m.
She is survived by her son, Chris Naquin (Cindy); daughter, Tammy Savoie (Glen); seven grandchildren, Nicole Boquet, Cody Naquin, Reed Naquin (Monique), Heidi Naquin, Mark Fanguy (Brenda), Tyler Fanguy and Kaylee Pitre; and 10 great-grandchildren, Cassie, Shaun, Maddison, Dylan, Kaden, Carsen, Kensi, Corynn, Kalli and Maddox.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gautreaux Sr.; parents, Eunice and Justille Porche Thibodeaux; three brothers, Druby, Bennie and Ivy Thibodeaux; and three sisters, Aline Sonier, Pearl Rousseau and Rita Lirette.
Shirley donated her body to science. A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. n March 9, at Victory of Houma.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019