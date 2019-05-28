Home

Shirley B. Folse Obituary
Shirley B. Folse, 82, a native and resident of Vacherie, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Vacherie.

She is survived by her loving husband, Adam J. Folse; children, Wayne Folse and wife, Valerie, Dinah F. Aubert and husband, Ray, and Rodney Folse and wife, Ellen; siblings, Lawrence Becnel Sr., Stella Todaro, and Dorothy Rougee; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aristide and Armanza Becnel; brothers, Aristide Becnel Jr. and Sidney Becnel; sisters, Cecile Castleman and Theresa Lomonaco; and grandson, Michael J. Folse.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2019
