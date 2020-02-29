|
Shirley Adams Boudeaux, 69 a native and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Visitation will be March 2, 2020, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off, La. from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and March 3, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose, La. with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Emile "E.J." Boudreaux; children, Michael (Xueling) Boudreaux, David Boudreaux, Carol (Gerald) Jones, and Cynthia (Raymond, Jr.) Hebert; brothers, Chris Adams and Jerry Adams; sisters, Judy Meaux and Enola Breaux; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Nolan and Dolores Badeaux Adams; brothers, Phillip, Daniel and Nolan Adams, Jr.; sisters, Patricia and Emily Adams.
Samart-Mothe Funeral entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020