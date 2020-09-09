1/1
Shirley Boudreaux Thompson
Shirley Boudreaux Thompson, 80, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport, LA. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Kim Thompson Gautreaux (companion, Carl), Jerry L. Thompson Sr., Michele Thompson Aldridge, Nicole Thompson Chauvin (John Sr.), and Brandy Thompson (companion, Ron); sister, Sherry Boudreaux Eschette; grandchildren, Zackeriah, Jolie', Kia, Dessirae, Brittany, Jessica, John Jr., Kerri, and Layne; and 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Thompson Sr.; parents, Numa and Verna Dubois Boudreaux; sons-in-law, Charles Gautreaux and Gary Wayne Aldridge, and granddaughter, Autumn.

Shirley was a longtime CNA at Raceland Manor Nursing Home.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
