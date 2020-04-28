|
Shirley Chiasson Sausage, 92, was born on September 16, 1927, and passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was a native and resident of Choupic, La.
Private services are being held in her memory at a later date.
She was survived by her daughters, Meca Oncale and husband, Kenneth "Brother" and Jackie Faucheaux and husband, Byron; grandchildren, Jarett Oncale and wife, Roxanne, Mandie Rivet and husband, Jerry, and Kacie Gravois and husband, Tony; great-grandchildren, Cass, Neily and Adeline Rivet, Jude and Jake Oncale, and Melinie Rodrigue; sister, Esther Falterman; and sisters-in-law, Juanita B. Chiasson and Delores P. Chiasson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, John Sausage; parents, Anatole Chiasson and Valerie Panvelle; son, Joseph Sausage; and siblings, Inez Percle Rodrigue, Flore Percle, Lillian Ordoyne, O'Neil Chiasson, Leonise Percle, Bernadette Halbach, Anna Oncale, Orris Chiasson and Percy Chiasson.
Shirley was a devout Christian who was loyal to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and the church choir. She believed in participating in church and community projects.
She was a graduate of L.T. High School and enjoyed participating in sports both in school and throughout her adult life. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, socializing and nature. Many knew her as a waitress at the Western Sizzlin' and faithfully requested her services. She had many fond memories of times spent with friends and acquaintances.
The family would like to thank Audubon Health & Rehab for their care, concern and compassion. She enjoyed and felt loved by everyone who crossed her path through her years at Audubon.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020