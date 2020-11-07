1/1
Shirley Eleanor Parish Loring
1937 - 2020
Houma - Shirley Eleanor Parish Loring, age 83, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 7:20 a.m. She was a native of Coalgate, OK and a resident of Houma, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, November 9, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery in Houma, LA.
Shirley is survived by her son, William F. Loring and fiancé, Denise; grandchildren, Kacey, Rikile, and Bronson Loring; great-grandchildren, Mary Jane, Catherine, Christine and Rosie; half-sister, Laura Moore; half-brother, Roy Singleton.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gerald Wayne Loring; son, Rickey G. Loring; parents, Sherman and Ruby Quintore Parish.
Shirley was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Houma. She was a member of the Ellendale Country Club, and longtime member of the Krewe of Hyacinthians. She was an avid golfer, traveled the world with her husband Gerald, enjoyed gardening and won garden of the month in Ellendale, was Mardi Gras Queen of Hyacinthians, ran the Crescent City Classic in New Orleans, and was an avid Saints and LSU fan. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
