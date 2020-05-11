|
|
Shirley F. Martin, 66 a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Service is private with burial to follow in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memories, her sister, Bertha Johnson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucien Martin Jr.; parents, Albertha Triggs and Lawless Folse; and sisters, Barbara Folse and Eula Thomas.
Kennedy Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 11 to May 12, 2020