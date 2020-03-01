|
One hundred years ago on July 9, 1919, Shirley Marie was born to Amelie (Blanchard) and F.N. "Nick" Carrier Sr. Shirley grew up with her brother, F.N. "T'Ben" Carrier Jr. in Napoleonville, La. As a young girl, Shirley loved to run and play outside...always in the sunshine. She enjoyed running through the cane fields, playing tennis and picking blackberries to bring home to her mama to bake a pie or cobbler. She stayed active throughout her life -- playing a little golf, riding her bike and riding the lawnmower from yard to yard cutting everyone's grass that needed it until age 79. She then moved into a condo in Thibodaux to be near two of her children. At 93 years young, she gave up driving her car and moved into St. Joseph Manor Assisted Living Facility, where she has resided since 2013.
Shirley was a graduate of Napoleonville High School and LSU, where she pledged Alpha Delta Pi Social Sorority and majored in science, health and physical education. After graduation she taught school in Assumption Parish at Labadieville High School, where she met and married her school principal, James "Jim" Gilbert Jr. on November 22, 1946. They had three children. She was always a humble and selfless person, who was deeply loved by her children and family, and many friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James W. "Jim" Gilbert Jr.; her parents, Amelie and F.N. "Nick" Carrier Sr.; her brother, F.N. "T'Ben" Carrier Jr. and wife Charlotte (Talbot).
She leaves three children, Dr. James "Jim" Gilbert III (wife, Shanwood Bahm), daughter, Heloise "Ping" Gilbert, and Walter Gilbert (wife, Susan Schmidt); five grandchildren, Dr. Patrick Gilbert (Elizabeth Clark), Allison Gilbert Bennett (Richard), Lauren Gilbert Prejeant (Colby), James Hanson (Mary Grace Brignac), Amie Gilbert; and six great-grand children, Cort and Dakota Bennett, Annie and Patrick Flynn Gilbert, William and Matthew Gilbert.
We would like to thank Dr. Chester Boudreaux and staff, St. Joseph Manor and their loving staff, her two faithful and longtime caregivers -- Brenda Hall and Cherise Harris, and the wonderful Heart of Hospice nurses and aids.
