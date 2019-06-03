Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Gros Sanchez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Gros Sanchez Obituary
Shirley Gros Sanchez, 81, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home.

Visitation will resume on Wednesday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church followed by burial in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Gleason Sanchez, Sr.; sons, Gleason Sanchez, Jr. and wife Florette, Chester Sanchez and wife Karen; daughters, Betty Thibodaux and husband Rodgers, Doris Pledger and husband Michael, Alice Blackard, Josephine Gravois and husband Gary, Susan Ford and husband David; brothers, Ronney Gros, Allen Gros, Paul Gros; sisters, Evella Ordoyne, Una Terracina, Gail Prejean; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester Gros and Josephine Bourgeois Gros; son-in-law, Gwyn Blackard; brother, Jessie Gros, Sr.; great-granddaughter, Annalie Gravois.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.