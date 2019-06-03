|
|
Shirley Gros Sanchez, 81, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home.
Visitation will resume on Wednesday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church followed by burial in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Gleason Sanchez, Sr.; sons, Gleason Sanchez, Jr. and wife Florette, Chester Sanchez and wife Karen; daughters, Betty Thibodaux and husband Rodgers, Doris Pledger and husband Michael, Alice Blackard, Josephine Gravois and husband Gary, Susan Ford and husband David; brothers, Ronney Gros, Allen Gros, Paul Gros; sisters, Evella Ordoyne, Una Terracina, Gail Prejean; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester Gros and Josephine Bourgeois Gros; son-in-law, Gwyn Blackard; brother, Jessie Gros, Sr.; great-granddaughter, Annalie Gravois.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 3 to June 4, 2019