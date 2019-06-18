Shirley Hatch Poirrier, age 87, a native of Bayou Black and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, June 20 at First United Methodist Church. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. R. Don Ross, will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



She is survived by her four sons, Wynn, Jerry, Bryan, and Bruce and wife, Patricia; nine grandchildren, Brady, Jennifer and husband, Mathew Parfait, Jason and wife Sian, Jared, Jessica, Kristy Mason, Jerry Jay and wife Camee, Trey and Peyton, 10 great-grandchildren, Jewel, Ava, Seth, Emma, Tristan, Micah, Judah, Trinity, Jasper, and Sawyer, sisters, Katie Miller and Molly Cantrelle and husband Thomas and brother Charles Hatch.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald John Poirrier; brothers Alton, Hugh, Ira, Percy and Lynn Hatch and sisters Dorothy Barnett, Eva Lou Kelpsch and Isabel Parham.



Shirley was a warm, kind, supportive and selfless wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had the ability to put a smile on everyone's face and everyone loved her. She enjoyed flower gardening and caring for fruit trees. She liked to sew and share this talent by teaching her grandkids. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know her.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 18 to June 19, 2019