Shirley "Pinky" Ledet Boudreaux, 91, died a native of Golden Meadow, and a resident of Houma.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
She is survived by her two sons, Julius (Therese) Boudreaux, Ronnie Boudreaux; granddaughters, Angela Rainey, Sarah Jackson, Pinky Jones; grandson, Andrew Boudreaux; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Paran" Boudreaux; two daughters, JoAnn Boudreaux, Paulette Boudreaux; parents, Andrew Ledet and Gertie Chouest Ledet; sisters, Beulah "Mrs. Gibson" Collins, Eula Mae "Mrs. Kenneth" Wilkerson, Bonnie Ledet; and grandson, Captain Steven Boudreaux.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019