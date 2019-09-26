Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Chackbay, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Chackbay, LA
Shirley Legendre


1934 - 2019
Shirley Legendre Obituary
Shirley Legendre, 85, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Daral J. Legendre and wife, Jeannine, and Karal J. Legendre II; grandchildren, Daran Falgoust, Jordan Folse, and Jeremy Legendre; great-grandchildren, Haden Falgoust, Jaden Falgoust, Alexis Folse, and Allayna Folse; and siblings, Mary Ann B. Chenier (Jessie), Dot B. Thibodeaux (Steve), and Bobby C. Benoit (Diane).

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Karal J. Legendre; daughter, Debra L. Folse; parents, Alces and Mable Benoit; and siblings, Joseph Benoit, Armand Benoit, Russel Benoit, Ernest Benoit, Charles Benoit, and Marion B. Legendre.

The family would like to thank Thibodaux Healthcare Center and St. Catherine's Hospice for their care and compassion.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
