Shirley M. Valdez
East Liverpool - Shirley M. Valdez, 85, a native of East Liverpool, OH and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm to the funeral service at 3:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA followed by interment in St. Francis Cemetery #2 in Houma, LA.
She is survived by her daughters, Chastity Ledet (Daniel), Sandra Willis (Ronnie); sons, Robert Machen (Sandra), Donald Machen; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Mercer and Catherine Waldale Mercer as well as her siblings.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
SEP
30
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
