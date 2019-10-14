|
Shirley Mae Barrilleaux Hebert, 91, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 p.m. at the church, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Shirley is survived and lovingly remembered by daughters, Linda Toups, Cathy Clement (Danny), Jenny Gilbreath (Steve) and Tammy Gale (Marty); sons, Wayne Hebert (Cathy) and Craig Hebert; grandchildren, Nicole Sonnier, Alicia DePaula, Nicholas Toups, Joshua Gilbreath, Brittany McMyne, Beau Hebert, Kristen Corrent, Cullen Clement, Brennan Hebert, Jessica Hebert, Samantha Gale and Emily Gale; sister, Lois Arceneaux; and great-grandchildren, Natalie, Isabella, Dawson, Graham, Lila, Kate, Olivia, Beckham, Dean, Juliette and Kye.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley Joseph Hebert; grandson, Justin Hebert; parents, Elvira Guillot Barrilleaux and Murphy Paul Barrilleaux; and siblings, Charles J. Barrilleaux and Beatrice Barrilleaux LeGleu.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt who spent most of her time taking care of her family and friends. She was the epitome of love, compassion, and faith. She loved all her family with all of her heart, and she was the heart of her family. She was a strong woman guided by her deep faith and love of God, and she always had a smile for everyone she met.
Shirley's greatest talents were cooking and sewing. She delighted the palates of many with her various assortment of tantalizing food. Her beautiful soul was such an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. She will be missed terribly by so very many, and the void she leaves in their lives will be difficult to fill.
The family would like to thank Lafourche Home for the Aged, St. Catherine Hospice, Dr. Chester Boudreaux and Heather Thomassie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019