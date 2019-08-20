|
Shirley Mae Plummer Nicholas, 66, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at First Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Nicholas Jr.; sons Corey Plummer (Kathy) and Fabian Brown; daughters Vanya Valentine (Jo Valentine), Vonzell Daggs (Andrew) and Gabrielle Plummer; nine brothers, five sisters, nine grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Edward Richard Sr.; foster father Alfred Plummer; three sisters and two brothers.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019