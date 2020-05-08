|
|
Shirley Mae Price Ross, 81, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Thursday May 7, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 11 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Valerie Thomas (Troy); grandchildren Torrence, Jaylon and Makaila Thomas; siblings Geraldine P. Young, Carol Robinson (Wilbert), Shelia Price and Lonnie Price; her devoted friend, Sadie Smith; adopted daughter, Winetta Watkins; godson, Terrell Sherman; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Price, Sr. and Eldora Price; brothers Henry, Jr., Charles, Sr., Raymond, Roland and Nolan Price; and sisters Audrey P. Sherman, Linda P. Meads and Coralee P. Garner.
The family would like to thank Thibodaux Healthcare and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for their assistance.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 8 to May 9, 2020