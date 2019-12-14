|
Shirley Mary Marchand Bunch passed peacefully at age 85 surrounded by family members on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 68 years, Vernon Edward "Eddie" Bunch; her three children Richard Bunch (Ellen), Gayle Wills (Tom) and Ross Bunch (Cheryl); her brother Forest Marchand (Irma); seven grandchildren, Brandon Bunch (Marie), Leslie Bunch, Lee Arica Mentzer (Chris), Thomas Wills (Kate), Cooper Bunch (Megan), Carter Bunch and Tanner Bunch; five great-grandchildren, Lilly Wills, Sadie Wills, Isaac Mentzer, Andrew Mentzer and Amelie Ellen Bunch; and numerous extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lela and Stanley Marchand, and brother Stanley Marchand Jr.
Shirley was born in New Orleans on Sept. 30, 1934 and married Eddie at the age of 17. She and Eddie lived in Washington, D.C. where Eddie was stationed while serving in the United States Air Force. Shortly thereafter, she and Eddie moved to Houma, where they resided most of their lives.
Shirley was an intelligent, beautiful woman, a wonderful mother and wife, an excellent cook, self-accomplished pianist and gifted seamstress. She was very outgoing and loved Mardi Gras, music, dancing and having beignets with coffee at the Café Du Monde. She had a very giving heart and was always concerned about the welfare of others. She always tried to help people whenever she could.
Shirley raised her children as Christians and was always there for them when needed. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Shirley's wonderful caregivers - Mike Blackburn, Brenda Montgomery and Sheila White, CNA. Also, our sincere appreciation is extended to Dr. Arti Pandey, the Amedisys Hospice organization, and the very professional and caring hospice nurses, Nickie Hammonds, R.N, and Jamie Robertson, R.N.
A wake and funeral service will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 with funeral service immediately following. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Arrangements by Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019