Shirley Mitchell Duke, 83, a native of Houma and resident of Morgan City, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.



A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, May 30, at House of Prayer in Thibodaux, from 11 a.m. until the religious service at 1p.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter Baptist Cemetery in Thibodaux.



She is survived by her two daughters, Jewell Duke and Belisa Duke; two sons, Dwayne Duke, Sr. and Dale Duke; sister, Eva Spinks; 15 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Duke; daughter, Dodie Arlene Colliver; son, Howard Joseph Duke; father, Clarence Mitchell; mother, Edville Verrett Duke; and 16 siblings.



Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store