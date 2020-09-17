1/1
Shirley Ordoyne Oncale
Choctaw - Shirley Ordoyne Oncale, 87, died Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at 4:10 PM. Born March 24th, 1933, she was a native and resident of Choctaw.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Tina) Oncale; grandchildren, Beau Oncale (Casie), Jamie Oncale; great grandsons, Jaydon and Jordan; sister, Toudell Tabor.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Nolton "Noot" Oncale; parents, Thomas and Angela Tabor Ordoyne; sisters, Violet Bilello, Leodie Ordoyne, Alma Ordoyne and Noralie Legendre; brothers, Morris, Junius, Paul and Jessie Ordoyne.
Shirley enjoyed cooking, shopping, crabbing in Grand Isle, and traveling but most of all spending time with her family. Her greatest love was her two great grandsons.
The family would like to thank the staff of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for their care.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Published in Houma Today on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
