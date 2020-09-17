Shirley Ordoyne Oncale

Choctaw - Shirley Ordoyne Oncale, 87, died Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at 4:10 PM. Born March 24th, 1933, she was a native and resident of Choctaw.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Tina) Oncale; grandchildren, Beau Oncale (Casie), Jamie Oncale; great grandsons, Jaydon and Jordan; sister, Toudell Tabor.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Nolton "Noot" Oncale; parents, Thomas and Angela Tabor Ordoyne; sisters, Violet Bilello, Leodie Ordoyne, Alma Ordoyne and Noralie Legendre; brothers, Morris, Junius, Paul and Jessie Ordoyne.

Shirley enjoyed cooking, shopping, crabbing in Grand Isle, and traveling but most of all spending time with her family. Her greatest love was her two great grandsons.

The family would like to thank the staff of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements



