Shirley Pepper Avriett, 79, a native of Jeanerette and resident of Mooringsport and Houma, La., passed away on March 10, 2019. She was the co-owner of JAKAWA Ent., of Houma.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, March 15, and will resume at 10 a.m. until the religious service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her children, Audie Hebert and wife, Janice Hebert, Irma Daigle and husband, Kennth Daigle, and Christy Miles and husband, Jason Miles; stepson, Jean Avriett III and wife, Jackie Avriett; grandchildren, Corey Hebert and wife, Ashley Hebert, Beth Daigle, Darrell Clement and wife, Ellie Clement, Chloe Miles, Whitney Breaux and husband, Mark Breaux, Caydin Miles, Kym Avriett, Shane Avriett, Kerry Avriett and wife, Misty Avriett, and Kenda Major and wife, Kim Major; great-grandchildren, Avery Hebert, Christian Hebert, Hayden Major, Cherokee Avriett, Hunter Avriett, Riley Avriett, Caiden Avriett, and Cody Breaux; great-great-grandchildren, Aspen Avriett; and great-grandbaby on the way.
She was preceded in death by husband, Jean F. Avriett Jr.; son, Bart J. Meyers; mother, Ida Hebert, Father, Melvert Pepper, Brothers, Melvert Pepper Jr., Arnold Pepper, Donald Pepper, Lloyd Pepper, Dudley Pepper, Irvin Pepper, Preston Pepper and Richard Allen Pepper; and sisters, Irma Regina Pepper, Audrey Landry and Jeanntte Deurone.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019