Shirley "Ke Ke" Plaisance, 80, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Private services will be held at this time.
Shirley is survived by her sister; Mary Louise Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Plaisance was preceded in death by her parents, Clovis and Lezima Duet Plaisance; sisters, Sadie Plaisance and Bella Coupel; and brothers, Armand Plaisance and Harold Plaisance.
Ke Ke enjoyed working in her yard, especially her plants and flowers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Ms. Shirley's name.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020