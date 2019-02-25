|
Shirley R. Orgeron entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2109, at the age of 81.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
The Rev. Dean Danos will be the celebrant of the funeral mass.
She leaves to cherish her memory five loving children, Darlene O. St. Pierre (Ronnie), James A. Orgeron Jr. (Lucy), Tony M. Orgeron (Kathy) Connie O. Gaspard (Daniel) and Ronnie J. Orgeron (Jill); 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Willjanne Marcel, Jeanette Pitre, Charlotte Babin and Sidney Robichaux Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" A. Orgeron Sr.; mother, Beatrice R. Robichaux; father, Sidney Robichaux Sr.; great-grandson, Riley John Bourgeois; and sister, Jean Duplantis.
Shirley was a member of the Lady's Altar Society of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose.
Shirley "Mam Maw" cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was devoted to Mary and loved praying the rosary daily.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
