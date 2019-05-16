|
|
Shirley Smith Jackson, age 80, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Smithridge, Louisiana, passed away May 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Rock Of Ages B.C., 1216 Aycock St. in Houma. Burial following in Mount Calvary Church Cemetery in Smithridge.
Shirley is survived by her children, Janice (Gerald) Gauche, Dinah, Dana (Bruce) Metoyer, Tonette (Lawrence) Harrison, and Sherita and George (Darlene) Jackson; sisters Ruth and Nellie (Tony) Smith; and brothers Joseph, Rufus (Bernice), Rev. Noah (Felecia) and Gilbert Matthew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis Sr. and Martile Price Smith; grandparents Uriah and Carrie Smith, and Andrew and Peggy Price; brothers Ellis Jr., Raymond Joe and Tyronne and Willard Smith; and stepsister Ruby Chambers
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019