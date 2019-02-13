Home

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Shirley U. Blanchard


Shirley U. Blanchard Obituary
Shirley U. Blanchard, 87, a native of Schriever and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, February 15. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Shirley is survived by her children, Dean J. (Bonnie) Blanchard and Theresa B. (Anthony) Pitre; brothers, Chester Usey and Arlen Usey; sisters, Sherry Waguespack and Patsy Thibodaux; grandchildren, Brian, Roy and Joshua Blanchard, Dustin Pitre, Carlin and Jon Chiasson; step-grandchildren, Taylor, Blaize and Devon Rodrigue; great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Emily Pitre; and step-great-grandchild, Caelan Guidry.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Royce J. Blanchard; parents, Nelson Abel and Ausolite Usey; daughter, Terri B. Chiasson; and brothers, Raynard, Able, Ivy and Donald Usey.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
