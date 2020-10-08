1/1
Sidney Anthony Dupre
Chauvin - Sidney Anthony Dupre, 84, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on October 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 12 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, with burial in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Barry Dupre (Kayla), Faren Dupre (Veturah), Brad Dupre (Alice), and Chad Dupre (Damona); grandchildren, Jade Carrere, Paul Dupre, Dylon Dupre, Brett Dupre, Morrie Dupre, Kai Dupre, Tess Wood, Bryce Dupre, Sidney Dupre, and Sarah Dupre; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Terry Dupre (Fasie).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Rodrigue Dupre; parents, Paul and Cornelia Dupre.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Notre Dame Hospice for their care and support.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
