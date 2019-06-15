|
Sidney Gary Verdin, 69, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, passed away on June 14, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m.
He is survived by his daughters, Garilyn Ward (Aaron), Marisa Theriot (Terence) and Grace Bergeron (Joshua); brothers, Cherry Verdin (Irene), Alton Verdin (Louann) and Perry Verdin (Debra); sisters, Marina Serigny, Yvonne Billiot, Vorina Roussell and Martha Dardar (Jimmy); grandchildren, Ava, Aaron and Alivia Ward, Michaela, Michael, Tehya and Teren Theriot, Haley and Faith Verdin, Kadence Ivey and Sage Luke; and great-grandson, Jordan Miguel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Georgina Billiot Verdin; daughter, Amanda "Weezie" Verdin; son, Gary "Brud" Verdin; brothers, O'Neal Verdin, Jeffrey Verdin, Jerry Verdin and Michael Verdin.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 15 to June 17, 2019