Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Sidney Lopez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Lee Lopez II


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney Lee Lopez II Obituary
Sidney Lee Lopez II, age 32, a native of Lake Charles and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., officiated by Father Andre Melancon.

Sidney is survived by his wife of seven years, Hilary Naquin Lopez; brother Matthew Lopez and wife Mandy; sister Debra Henning and husband Scott; sisters-in-law and numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Lee Lopez Sr. and JoAnn C. Lopez; and sister Deanne Lopez Hanks.

Sidney enjoyed traveling and the New Orleans Saints but his passion was music. He played in several bands throughout his life, and even proposed to his love, Hilary, at one of his shows at the House of Blues in New Orleans.

He played an eclectic variety of music, ranging from rock and metal to hip-hop and electronic. He then began a career in professional photography and work on projects with Macklemore and the film G.I. Joe 2, among others.

Sidney was very humble, and selfless. He endured a rough childhood and lost both parents at a young age, which inspired him to gift less fortunate high schoolers with graduate photos.

Sidney was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now