Sidney Lee Lopez II, age 32, a native of Lake Charles and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., officiated by Father Andre Melancon.
Sidney is survived by his wife of seven years, Hilary Naquin Lopez; brother Matthew Lopez and wife Mandy; sister Debra Henning and husband Scott; sisters-in-law and numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Lee Lopez Sr. and JoAnn C. Lopez; and sister Deanne Lopez Hanks.
Sidney enjoyed traveling and the New Orleans Saints but his passion was music. He played in several bands throughout his life, and even proposed to his love, Hilary, at one of his shows at the House of Blues in New Orleans.
He played an eclectic variety of music, ranging from rock and metal to hip-hop and electronic. He then began a career in professional photography and work on projects with Macklemore and the film G.I. Joe 2, among others.
Sidney was very humble, and selfless. He endured a rough childhood and lost both parents at a young age, which inspired him to gift less fortunate high schoolers with graduate photos.
Sidney was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019