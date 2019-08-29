|
Sidney "T-Boy" Lyons Sr., 86, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 with Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his children, Wanda Brien (C.J "Pedro"), Susan Peltier (Rodney), Sidney T. Lyons Jr. and Scott D. Lyons; brother Walter Lyons; grandchildren Lance Lapeyrouse, Lee Peltier, Jake Peltier, Andrew Lyons and Heidi Lyons; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Dupre Lyons; daughter in law Veronica Lyons; great-grandchild Brittany Lapeyrouse; great-great-grandchild Ayden Lapeyrouse; parents Vanis and Beaulah Guidry Lyons; siblings Emily "Toot" Naquin, Delores "Sue" Ledet, Willie "Bill" Lyons, Wilber Lyons, Lawrence Lyons, Albert "Nupee" Lyons, Beverly Domangue and Russell Lyons.
T-Boy enjoyed playing pranks, playing card games and going to the casino with family and friends. He loved spending time at the camp with family. He never met a stranger and was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed and forever loved.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019