More Obituaries for Sidney Use Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney P. Use Jr.

Sidney P. Use Jr. Obituary
Sidney P. Use Jr., 86, a native of Schriever and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug., 7, 2019 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church at 11 a.m.

Sidney is survived by his son, Jody Use; daughter, Cindy Use Ordoyne; sisters, Yvonne Lottinger, Betty Giroir and Nancy Junot; grandchildren, Troy Use, Beau Hudson, Jeremy Terracina, Jamie Terracina, Lacey Coupel and Hailey Ordoyne; and great-grandchildren; Alexia and Taylor Use, Kelsey and Reese Hudson, Kali and Kaylee Coupel and Jax Esponge.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Shirleen (Sue) Talbot Use; parents, Sidney P. Use Sr. and Bessie Poiencot Use; son, Jeffrey J. Use; and sister, Martha Navarre.

Sidney graduated in 1951 from Terrebonne High School in Houma. He is a retiree of Bell South of 30 years. He also served in the National Guard for eight years. He loved fishing, gardening and hunting. He lived his life to the fullest.

His family would like to thank the entire staff at Lafourche Home for the Aged and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Sidney will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him and got to be a part of his life.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
