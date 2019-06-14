|
Sieglinde "Sigi" Chiasson, 80, a native of Karlsruhe, Germany and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Whitney Joseph Chiasson; daughters, Debbie Womack and husband, Mark, Renate Daigle and husband, Stephen, and Karen Hebert and husband, Chris; brother, Siegfried Ell; sisters, Renate Keller, Vita Diebold and Vera Ell; grandchildren, Michael Womack and wife, Kathryn, Christopher Womack, Lauren Talbot and husband, Ben, Ryan Daigle, Brooke Chauvin and husband, Cullen, and Jaden Hebert; and great-grandchildren, Amos Womack and Adley Kate Talbot.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oskar Ell and Klara Oberle Ell; and sisters, Ursula Tillie and Imgard Bauer.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 14 to June 15, 2019