Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
Sirniania A. Brooks Obituary
Sirniania A. Brooks, age 54, departed this life on Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence in Belle Rose.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday July 24 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25 at Greater Israel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Sirniania is survived by her father, Charles Brooks Jr.; mother, Audrey Brooks; brothers, Charles Brooks III and Frank C. Brooks; sisters, Charline and Tamica Brooks; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mildred and Charles Brooks Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Louise and Kernell Prean.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 23 to July 24, 2019
