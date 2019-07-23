|
Sirniania A. Brooks, age 54, departed this life on Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence in Belle Rose.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday July 24 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25 at Greater Israel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Sirniania is survived by her father, Charles Brooks Jr.; mother, Audrey Brooks; brothers, Charles Brooks III and Frank C. Brooks; sisters, Charline and Tamica Brooks; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mildred and Charles Brooks Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Louise and Kernell Prean.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 23 to July 24, 2019