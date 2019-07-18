|
Sonia Marie Hebert, 79, a native of Assumption Parish and resident of Houma, passed away on July 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma-West Park, 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray.
Sonia is survived by her son, Mark Duplantis; daughters, Alison D. Reeves, and Renee Davis; brother, L.J. Hebert; sister, Judy Roddy; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonce Hebert, Sr. and Mary Lee LeBlanc Hebert; brother, David Hebert and grandson, Reed Michael Reeves.
Sonia graduated from Terrebonne High School class of 1959. In the early 70's, she opened Mr. Po-Boy with Florence Lirette and in the early 80's opened Joe's Catfish House. She also worked at Dillard's for many years. Later in life she worked at the gift shop at TGMC.
Sonia was loved by many and will be forever missed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 18 to July 20, 2019