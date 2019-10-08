|
Sonja Marie Duplantis Saucier, 56 of Magnolia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 2, 2019. She was born in Houma on December 31, 1962.
Sonja was a devoted wife and mother, loved by all she met. She was a devout Catholic and worshiped regularly at St. Matthias Church. She had a big heart, a giving spirit, and never met a stranger. She frequently donated her time and talent of quilting to both the and Fallen Angel organizations.
Sonja is preceded in death by her father, Iry; her mother, Mary; her brother, Gregory; and her sister, Myra. She leaves behind her husband of 20 years, Lynn; her brothers, Iry and Patrick; and her children, Ralph, Summer, Jeremy, Iry Jay, Zack, Jake, Dustin, Desiree, and Ben.
She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren who she doted on, and who loved and adored her. She will be loved and missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in memory Sonja Saucier.
Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Magnolia, TX.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019