Sonya Jones Johnson departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. She was 69, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Donaldsonville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was survived by her sons, Darnell (Telisha), Garland and Kelly (Chiquita) Jones; daughters Nicole Tunson and Letrell Jones Patterson; brother Tyrone Jones; sisters Marlene Chandler (Rev. Robert) and Andrian Whittaker; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darnell Johnson; parents Eunice and Ernest Jones; daughter Whitney Jones; sisters Lois, Jackie, Minnie and Don Jones; and brothers Ernest, Jr., James and Terry Jones.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020