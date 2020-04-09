Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonya Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonya (Jones) Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonya (Jones) Johnson Obituary
Sonya Jones Johnson departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. She was 69, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Donaldsonville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She was survived by her sons, Darnell (Telisha), Garland and Kelly (Chiquita) Jones; daughters Nicole Tunson and Letrell Jones Patterson; brother Tyrone Jones; sisters Marlene Chandler (Rev. Robert) and Andrian Whittaker; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darnell Johnson; parents Eunice and Ernest Jones; daughter Whitney Jones; sisters Lois, Jackie, Minnie and Don Jones; and brothers Ernest, Jr., James and Terry Jones.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -