Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonya Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonya Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sonya Thomas Obituary
Sonya "Sal" Thomas, 66, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Saturday March 9, 2019.

Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2018 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 266 La. 403 in Paincourtville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Sonya is survived by her companion, Junious Robertson; children, Tangela (Ray) Robertson and Kirby Thomas; stepdaughter, Catherine (Troy) Daggs; grandchildren, Lexus, Mister, Troy Jr, Tyler, Dymond, and Kiran; brothers, Michael, Bruce, and Dwayne Thomas; sisters, Debra (Norman) Mollere, Antoinette (Michael) Muse, and Paulette Thomas and Asmeralda Thomas; and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Thomas Sr. and Mildred Thomas; and two brothers.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now