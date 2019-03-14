|
|
Sonya "Sal" Thomas, 66, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Saturday March 9, 2019.
Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2018 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 266 La. 403 in Paincourtville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Sonya is survived by her companion, Junious Robertson; children, Tangela (Ray) Robertson and Kirby Thomas; stepdaughter, Catherine (Troy) Daggs; grandchildren, Lexus, Mister, Troy Jr, Tyler, Dymond, and Kiran; brothers, Michael, Bruce, and Dwayne Thomas; sisters, Debra (Norman) Mollere, Antoinette (Michael) Muse, and Paulette Thomas and Asmeralda Thomas; and numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Thomas Sr. and Mildred Thomas; and two brothers.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019